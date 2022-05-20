Bhopal: Double life sentence awarded to rape convict under POCSO Act

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal has awarded double life sentence under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to one Nilesh Ahirwar on Friday. He has been convicted for raping a 10-year-old girl. The court had earlier enhanced the section of 376 of the IPC on the basis of the victim’s statement.

Earlier, police had registered a case of eve teasing under section 354 of the IPC which reads any man who assaults or uses criminal force on any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked, shall be punished. Judge (special POCSO court) Padma Jatav passed the order.

According to the public prosecutor Advocate Manoj Tripathi, the victim was playing outside her house in Station Bazaria area in the city. She said that Nilesh Ahirwar, who resides in the same locality lured her with money and requested her to accompany him. But later on, the girl in her statement told the court that Nilesh raped her 20 to 25 times.

Nilesh was sentenced to life imprisonment under section 376(a), (b) and section 5/6 of the POCSO Act. Similarly, he was awarded another life sentence under Section 376(2)(n) and 5/6 of the POCSO Act. Besides, a three-year prison sentence has also been awarded to him under section 354 of the IPC.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:19 PM IST