Bhopal: Mend roads before rains or face action, collector Avinash Lavaniya warns officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavaniya on Friday directed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, District Panchayat and Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the work of maintenance of roads and other works before rains.

Lavaniya stated this while presiding over a meeting flood and disaster relief management. Waterlogging has been a major problem faced by residents during rains, especially in Kolar, Shivnagar, Karond, Aishbagh, Pushpanagar, Ashoka Garden, Gautam Nagar and Chola.

District collector directed to complete the works of under-construction roads and the tenders already issued, within 15 days.

He also directed municipal commissioner KVS Choudary to repair roads in urban areas before the rains and construction to be done in the logging-prone areas along with proper drainage system should be made.

During rainy season last year, roads in the city had become dilapidated, which had angered chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan soon after which Bhopal Development Authority was dissolved.

Collector Avinash Lavaniya also warned the authorities that if roads this year develop potholes, the officer responsible will be suspended. Drones will be used during emergency. Along with the catchment area, waterlogged areas will also be monitored by drones, so that the inflow of water in big ponds and other places can be known.

Control rooms will also be set up to keep in constant touch with neighboring districts so that arrangements can be made in advance to assess the situation of increasing water level.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:00 PM IST