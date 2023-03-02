Madhya Pradesh: Convict dies inside jail; family stage protest demanding action against jail authority in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man convicted for abduction and rape was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the district jail in Dhar on Monday. The relatives of the deceased staged protest against the jail authority alleging death after being beaten up and brutally tortured.

As per reports, deceased Bheru Tank who was serving 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for abduction and rape was found dead on Monday. The jail administration on Wednesday suspended two jail guards of Dhar district jail for serious lapses and negligence of duty.

Relatives of the deceased on Thursday took out a rally to the SDM office where they handed over a memorandum to SDM Rahul Chouhan addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while shouting slogans against jail authorities.

Through the memorandum, they demanded strict action against guilty jail personnel, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim’s family member and a government job offer to an immediate family member.

They even went on to threaten to hold phase-wise protest/agitation if appropriate action against guilty persons is not taken. On protest site, Ramchandra Crorewal, Dinesh Chowdhary, Devilal Srikar and other society members were present.