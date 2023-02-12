e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Cong’s Seema Patidar is Council President, Jayshree Yadav VP in Dhamnod

Congress's Jayshree Antim Yadav secured nine votes, while BJP's Mahendra Chauhan got six.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
FP Photo |
Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the newly constituted Dhamnod Municipal Council witnessed the election to the post of president and vice president on Saturday. Presiding officer RN Parmar presided over the election process. Congress councillor Seema Vishnu Patidar was elected council president. She defeated Dr Preeti RK Patidar of BJP. Seema secured nine votes, while BJP councillor Dr Preeti could manage only six votes. For the vice-president posts, two Congress candidates Jayshree Antim Yadav and Neetu Mahendra Rathod had filed their nominations.

FP Photo |

BJP's councillor Mahendra Chauhan too had filed his papers for the VP post. However, ahead of voting, Neetu Mahendra Rathod withdrew her nominations. Congress's Jayshree Antim Yadav secured nine votes, while BJP's Mahendra Chauhan got six. As soon as the results were declared, the Congress workers erupted into celebrations. A victory procession was taken out in the tehsil in which council president, vice president, councillors and party workers were present.

