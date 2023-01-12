Madhya Pradesh: 61 candidates trying their luck in Dhamnod municipal council polls      

Representative Image

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): Following scrutiny of nomination papers, as many as 61 candidates are now in the fray for the municipal council polls.

The candidates contesting for the posts of councillors in 15 wards were allotted election symbols. Unlike panchayat elections, these polls are fought on party lines.

According to the schedule announced, polling to the municipal council will be held on January 20 and results will be announced on January 23. Aam Aadmi Party candidates and independent candidates too are testing their luck in the upcoming election; their presence in the fray is likely to cut the vote share of the BJP and Congress candidates.

Sangeeta Ram Lal Yadav of BJP, Antim Yadav of Congress and Independent candidate SunitaRajaram Yadav are in fray from ward no 1. Vishnu Verma from BJP and Vinit Sharma from Congress are pitted against each other in ward no 2.

Priti Patidar (BJP) and Lokesh Yadav (Congress), Suman Limanpura (AAP) are in fray from ward no 3. Four candidates are contesting in ward 4, 7, 8, 11 and 14. Five candidates are in fray in ward no 5, 10, 13 and three candidates in ward no 15.

