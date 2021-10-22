Madhya Pradesh: Congress submits memo over increasing cases of theft

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over the deteriorating situation of law and order in the Malhargarh Assembly Constituency area, here in Mandsaur district, the Congress on Friday submitted a memorandum to superintendent of police Sunil Pandey.

Under the leadership of Congress member Parshuram Sisodiya the Congress workers asked the cops to rid the area of thefts.

The memo stated that crime was rising in the area. There has been sudden increase in the theft cases in the area while police could not nab the miscreants.

Congress demanded that accused be nabbed soon. Congress alleged that situation is especially worse in Budha, Narayangarh and Turkiya villages, in the constituency. The president of district Congress committee Azhar Hayat, Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma, district panchayat representative Bhopal Singh Solanki, Block President Sheetal Singh Borana, vice president Ajit Kumth, city Youth Congress president Rahul Ahir and other respected members were present.

The incident raises serious questions over police patrolling especially when senior officers have instructed the staff at police station to keep an eye on the miscreants and nab them as soon as possible, said a local.

