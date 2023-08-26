 Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s Brother Returns To Party
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s Brother Returns To Party

Former city council president and Congress MLA Pratap Grewal’s brother has returned to the Congress party fold.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA’s Brother Returns To Party | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As assembly elections inch closer in the state, the political landscape in Sardarpur town of Dhar district has witnessed a dramatic turn of events.

Former city council president and Congress MLA Pratap Grewal’s brother has returned to the Congress party fold. Within few months of joining Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Brajesh Grewal has returned to Congress in the presence of MLA Pratap Grewal.

It is claimed as ‘Ghar-Wapsi’ also known as Home-coming for Grewal. Earlier, political differences had deepened between Congress MLA Pratap Grewal and his brother Brajesh Grewal regarding the post of municipal council (Sardarpur) president.

Due to this, he had taken membership of BJP in Badnawar on February 13, in the presence of Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon.

On Saturday, Brajesh rejoined Congress in the presence of MLA brother. Besides this, 9 BJP workers have also taken Congress membership along with Brajesh, influenced by the policy of the party.

article-image

