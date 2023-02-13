Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Chawla gets bail from Jabalpur HC in urea loot case

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Manoj Chawla, a Congress MLA from Alot assembly constituency, was granted bail by the Jabalpur High Court in the Urea Loot Case.

Chawla was in Indore’s central jail for the last 33 days, along with his accomplice and Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun. Chawla, who was on the run for 58 days, surrendered before the Indore Court on January 9. Later, he was sent to Indore Central Jail.

Advocate Shashank Shekhar and Rituraj Bhatnagar who represented Chawla in the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur informed that the court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi granted bail to MLA Chawla.

Sources claimed that with MLA Chawla set to move out of jail after getting bail from the High Court, advocate and Congress leader Jadaun who is currently in the Central Jail is also expected to get bail soon.

Notably, MLA Chawla, Jadaun, and others robbed urea from the Madhya Pradesh Marketing Association's warehouse in the Taal area of Alot tehsil on November 10, 2022. Later, Bhagatram Yadu, the warehouse manager in charge, filed a complaint with the Alot police.

Based on his complaint, a case was filed against the MLA under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (deterring government servants from performing their duties), 332 (voluntarily causing harm to deter public servants from performing their duties), and 392 (robbery) (IPC).

Meanwhile, Bhagatram Yadu was recently found dead in a warehouse office.

