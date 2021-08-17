Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA attacks forest officials, booked in Barwani district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA from Sendhwa in Barwani district and his car driver have been booked for allegedly assaulting two forest officials and also obstructing public servant in discharging duty.

According to information, Forest Ranger Indesh Achale and Beat Guard Badrilal Tadole seized a tractor trolley which was laden with illegally mined sand. The tractor trolley, reportedly belonging to one of close supporters of MLA, was seized from Varla forest range.

The tractor trolley was being taken to Sendhwa Forest Depot, when Congress MLA from Sendhwa Gyarsilal Rawat and his car driver Mukesh Dawar waylaid the forest team. The MLA asked forest officials to release the tractor trolley but latters refused the same, asking him to approach the Forest Office Sendhwa.

This reportedly irked the MLA and his car driver so much that they attacked forest officials with lathi. The MLA and his car driver forcefully took away the tractor trolley.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Barwani, Nimish Agrawal said that a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the MLA and his car driver. “The investigation into the matter is going on and further action would be taken accordingly,” Agrawal told Free Press.

