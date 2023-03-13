Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders clash with each other in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two Congress leaders from Dhar town entered into a clash with each other on Sunday night. Both leaders have accused each other of unnecessarily entering the house and creating a dispute.

After the fight, both the leaders and their supporters reached the Kotwali police station, where the police registered a case on behalf of both parties in other sections, including assault.

Though the incident was reported at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, the dispute began at around 4.30 pm on. There was an argument between Congress leader Pramod Senapati and Amit Soni, who was the district Congress secretary and the matter ended then. But at night both the leaders entered each other's house and had a fight.

CONTROVERSY OVER ELECTION

The wife of Amit Soni, who was the district Congress secretary, was a candidate for the post of corporator from the party during the municipal elections, although the Congress leader's wife was defeated by the BJP candidate in the election.

Since then, there has been a dispute between Soni and Senapati about the results. Before the brawl on Sunday, Senapati was going from Majhalali on his two-wheeler when Soni and his associates stopped him and both of them had an altercation.

However, Soni said that upon reaching his house in Baniyawadi, others, including Senapati, threatened to kill him while abusing him regarding the election.

CASE REGISTERED

The Kotwali police have registered a case against five unidentified people, including Amit Soni, as per the events narrated by Pramod Senapati. On the other hand, according to the events described by Amit Soni's wife, Madhuri Soni, a case has been registered against five unidentified people, including Pramod Senapati.

According to station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan, both parties had come to the police station, based on which the crime has been registered while taking legal action.

