Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 10 years jail for dowry death of wife in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of dowry death in which his wife who was subjected to cruelty for dowry was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Deepika was married to the accused Jayesh in February 2016. She was found dead at their house at Panala village under Nalchha police station on November 2019. The deceased's family filed a complaint at Nalchha police station against the husband, his father, mother, sister-in-law, maternal grandmother and paternal uncle, saying they were harassing the deceased since the day of marriage and they made frequent demands for dowry.

A case under Section 304B, 498A and 302 of the IPC was registered and SDOP NK Kansotiya undertook the investigation.

On the basis of evidence and medical report, the fourth additional sessions judge, said that convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of ten years for the offence under Section 304 B IPC (dowry death) and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The court, however, acquitted other members of the family.