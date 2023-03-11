Two killed, two others injured in road accident in MP's Dhar

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTwo killed, two others injured in road accident in MP's Dhar

The accident took place at Ganpati Ghat of Rau-Khalghat four-lane highway under Dhamnod police station limits in the district at around 8 am

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed while two others sustained severe injuries after a container collided with two other vehicles and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday morning, the police said.

According to the information, the container was heading towards Dhamnod from Rau (Suburb of Indore city) side on the highway. The driver of the container lost control and hit two vehicles running on the other lane of the highway. The accident was so gruesome that all three vehicles caught fire.

Dhamnod police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said, "The driver and the conductor of the container died on the spot while two other persons were seriously injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the Community Health Center, Dhamnod." Following the collision, the vehicles also caught fire. In the same accident, a passenger bus also got stuck. The passengers sitting on the bus were pulled out with the help of the locals. The actual assessment of the damage and number of people travelling in the said vehicles will be known after the fire got controlled, he added.

More details awaited.

