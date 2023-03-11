Indore: Nutrition kits distributed to 2300 malnourished children

Representative Image | File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While it is important to look after the MEM malnourished (severely affected) children, it is equally necessary for the authorities to cater for SEM (moderately affected) children.

To this end, the women and child development department and the district administration distributed nutrition kits for 2,300 malnourished children, falling under the SEM category, to the anganwadi workers. The authorities claimed that the nutrition kits have the potential to reduce malnourishment in the district by 75 per cent.

MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and collector Ilayaraja T distributed the special nutrition kits. On this occasion, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, president of Sadachar Sanstha and social worker Anil Bhandari, secretary Bharat Doshi, programme officer of women and child development Ramnivas Budholia were also present.

Kits worth Rs 7 lakh have been provided by the Sadachar Samiti, and they would be given for three consecutive months.

The supervisor of the women and child development department and the anganwadi workers present in the programme were instructed to ensure that the kits reached all the SEM malnourished children.

A door-to-door nutrition kits distribution programme will also be undertaken by the anganwadi workers.

What’s in the kit?

Adequate quantities of Rajgire laddoos, roasted gram, copra balls, sattu, groundnut and jaggery chikki and dates are there in the special nutritional kit given to improve the nutritional level of moderately malnourished children. The weight of this kit is about 3 kg. This kit will last for about one and a half to two months. With its use, there will be an expected improvement in the health and nutrition level of moderately malnourished children.