Madhya Pradesh: Congress is misleading farmers, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan



On drive against unlawful activities, Chief Minister said that his government will not only send them to jail, but confiscate or demolish their properties to set an example before others.

Quoting an example of one ration mafia from Indore who is facing similar action, Chouhan said that his government won’t spare any person.

Ratlam has huge potential for development: Chouhan



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that due to its location on the Mumbai-Delhi industrial corridor, Ratlam has huge potential for development. He said that an international investment zone will come up near Ratlam on the 1,700 hectares. The sewerage project of Ratlam will be completed by June and thereafter roads will be repaired. He said that 180 kilometre long roads will come up. He said that Rs 150 crore will be spent on the gold park. Government Medical College will soon have a super specialty hospital, announced CM Chouhan.