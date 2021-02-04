Madhya Pradesh: Congress is misleading farmers, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ratlam: Addressing farmers here at Dosigaon village in Ratlam district Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took his predecessor Kamal Nath to task over non-fulfillment of promises that the later made to the farmers ahead of 2018 Assembly elections in the state.
Chouhan said that Congress has betrayed the innocent farmers of the state and it continues to do so by misleading farmers over the three farm laws.
Chouhan was addressing the gathering after handing over keys of houses to 101 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin here in Ratlam district. He also inaugurated the development works worth Rs 414 crores here.
Chouhan said that the BJP government has procured record produce from the farmers even during the pandemic and the state has outperformed Punjab by procuring record 1,079 lakh ton in 2020.
CM added that his government has paid Rs 2,200 crore as crop insurance premium and will deposit Rs 550 crore by way of interest due on farmers about which decision has been taken in the recent cabinet meeting.
He added that government will deposit Rs.800 crores in farmers’ accounts in February and March and thus every farmer will receive Rs 10,000 including Rs 6,000 of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi Yojna and Rs 4,000 from stateside.
On drive against unlawful activities, Chief Minister said that his government will not only send them to jail, but confiscate or demolish their properties to set an example before others.
Quoting an example of one ration mafia from Indore who is facing similar action, Chouhan said that his government won’t spare any person.
Ratlam has huge potential for development: Chouhan
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that due to its location on the Mumbai-Delhi industrial corridor, Ratlam has huge potential for development. He said that an international investment zone will come up near Ratlam on the 1,700 hectares. The sewerage project of Ratlam will be completed by June and thereafter roads will be repaired. He said that 180 kilometre long roads will come up. He said that Rs 150 crore will be spent on the gold park. Government Medical College will soon have a super specialty hospital, announced CM Chouhan.
Chouhan also went for the Darshan of the famous Shri Kalikamata Mandir. The district administration gave a presentation on development work due in the city in the next five years.
He said that in next four years everyone will get houses or land pattas in the state. He said school uniforms will only be prepared by the self-help groups in the state from the next session. He declared that he aspires that every member of a self-help group in the state earns Rs 10,000 per month.