Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unveil Vajpayee’s statute in Ratlam today

RATLAM: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in various programmes in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
According to information, Chief Minister Chouhan would reach Banjali air strip at 12 noon and go to Palsoda village to unveil statue of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.
The main programme will be held at Dosigaon at about 1.30 pm where 101 families will be handed over residential houses constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.
At Dosigaon, Chief Minister Chouhan would also address a public meeting. Before reaching Dosigaon, CM would famous Shri Kalika Mata Mandir and thereafter would reach Collectorate where he would review plan for next five years’ development work.
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and office-bearers’ meeting was held on Wednesday to take stock of preparations.
BJP press release said that CM Chouhan would be accorded welcome at more than 100 places while passing through the city. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that CM Chouhan’s visit would pave way for making Ratlam city a “Mahanagar” in coming period. A meeting of the district administration and police officials was also held in which CM’s programme was given final touches.
Meanwhile, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria and rural Congress president Rajesh Bharawa in a press release said that Congress would submit a memorandum to chief minister Chouhan on Thursday outside the Collectorate to protest deteriorating law and order situation, atrocities on women, three new agriculture laws, and demanding compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to cold wave.