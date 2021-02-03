Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unveil Vajpayee’s statute in Ratlam today

RATLAM: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in various programmes in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

According to information, Chief Minister Chouhan would reach Banjali air strip at 12 noon and go to Palsoda village to unveil statue of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

The main programme will be held at Dosigaon at about 1.30 pm where 101 families will be handed over residential houses constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.