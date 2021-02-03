Madhya Pradesh: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh raises FIR against journalist and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

An FIR lodged at the Sector-20 police station on Thursday stated that they were booked for tweeting and spreading fake news pertaining to the death of a farmer during the tractor rally on this Republic Day.



The FIR also names Zafar Agha, the Group Editor-in-Chief of National Herald, and Ananth Nath, the Editor of Caravan.



The politicians and journalists have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony; imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration; deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs; uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person among others.