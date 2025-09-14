28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known | IANS

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a nursery of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred under Bameetha police station area of Chhatarpur district.

The reason behind the suicide is still unknown, though family members have raised several allegations.

Police have recorded all the statements and registered a case into the matter. On the basis of all the allegations, police have also begun an investigation.

According to information, the deceased was a resident of Majhota village.

Family alleges foul play

According to his family, some people had threatened him over a loan at his home a few days ago and soon after that, this incident took place.

They also claimed that some footprints were found near the spot. They have demanded a fair and immediate investigation into the case.

As soon as informed, a team of police reached the scene. They conducted a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem to Rajnagar hospital.

Officials said the cause of death is yet to be confirmed and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.

Further details are awaited in the case.

Yet another case of suicide in the state highlights the dire need of attention towards the deteriorating mental health of citizens in the present times.