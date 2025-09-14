 28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known

28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known

The reason behind the suicide is still unknown, though family members have raised several allegations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known | IANS

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a nursery of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred under Bameetha police station area of Chhatarpur district. 

The reason behind the suicide is still unknown, though family members have raised several allegations. 

Police have recorded all the statements and registered a case into the matter. On the basis of all the allegations, police have also begun an investigation.

FPJ Shorts
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day
Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
'Even Our Tears Haven't Dried': Pahalgam Victims' Families Question India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - Video
'Even Our Tears Haven't Dried': Pahalgam Victims' Families Question India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - Video

According to information, the deceased was a resident of Majhota village. 

Read Also
Shocking! IIM Graduate Sets Self Afire After Consuming Poison In Indore; Leaves Behind Suicide Note
article-image

Family alleges foul play

According to his family, some people had threatened him over a loan at his home a few days ago and soon after that, this incident took place. 

They also claimed that some footprints were found near the spot. They have demanded a fair and immediate investigation into the case.

As soon as informed, a team of police reached the scene. They conducted a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem to Rajnagar hospital. 

Officials said the cause of death is yet to be confirmed and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.

Further details are awaited in the case.

Yet another case of suicide in the state highlights the dire need of attention towards the deteriorating mental health of citizens in the present times.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Couple Caught Kissing On Moving Bike In MP’s Chhatarpur, Passerby Riding Behind Records Video

Couple Caught Kissing On Moving Bike In MP’s Chhatarpur, Passerby Riding Behind Records Video

28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known

28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known

Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar...

Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Indore On Two-Day Visit

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Indore On Two-Day Visit

South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav