BHOPAL: Digvijaya Singh backs Sharad Pawar's critique of new farm laws, asks him to 'drill some sense' into PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Backing Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's critique of the new farm laws, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked the former Union Agriculture Minister to "drill some sense" into Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You are absolutely correct Pawar Saheb. Why don't you drill some sense into Modi ji? He has always held you in high esteem!!," Singh tweeted while quoting Pawar's six-tweet response to the central government over old farm reform plans. Pawar, the Union Agriculture Minister for ten years in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government, had on Saturday posted a critique of the new farm laws against which farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi for over two months.



Pawar said the new central laws will adversely affect the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and weaken the mandi system. "Reform is a continuous process and no one would argue against the reforms in the APMCs or Mandi System, a positive argument on the same does not mean that it is done to weaken or demolish the system," he tweeted.



"During my tenure, the draft APMC Rules - 2007 were framed for the setting up of special markets thereby providing alternate platforms for farmers to market their commodities and utmost care was also taken to strengthen the existing Mandi system," he added.



Supporting the farmers' stand that the new laws will result in loss of income, Pawar said, "New agricultural laws restrict the powers of Mandi system i.e. the collection of levy and fees from the private markets, dispute resolution, agri-trade licencing and regulations of E-trading."



"New laws will adversely impact the MSP procurement infrastructure thereby weakening the Mandi system. MSP mechanism has to be ensured and strengthened further," he added.

Pawar said he was also concerned about the amended Essential Commodities Act.