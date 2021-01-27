Madhya Pradesh: Barricading, tear gassing incited protestors during R-Day tractor march, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress party on Wednesday alleged that the violence during the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day in the national capital was due to barricading on the pre-agreed route as well as tear-gassing and lathi charging by Delhi Police.

Addressing media persons here, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said: "The problem was faced at Ghazipur border only because the route provided by Delhi Police for the rally was changed and provided different route. But on that route there was barricading when farmers asked to removed those barricades, police lobbed tear gas and lath charged them." He said that the other two points- Singhu and Tikri- from where the tractor rally was carried out were peaceful.

The Congress leader also said that farmers had handed over to the police, people 15 people who started the violence yesterday and they were found to be carrying government identities and found to have been involved in the violence.