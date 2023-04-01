Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds press meet on Rahul Gandhi issue

Representative Image | File Photo

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders of India's main opposition party Congress are holding nationwide protests against the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. In similar lines, Congress leader held a press conference at the party headquarters at Dahi town of Dhar district.

Following instructions of MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, Congress workers including Rajendra Davar, block Congress president and city committee chief Narayan Maheshwari and Gopal Krishna Raju Sharma MLA representative janpad panchayat jointly said that Rahul Gandhi was being targeted because he has raised serious questions on democracy and capitalists. The ruling government at the Centre is blatantly misusing Central agencies to suppress the voice of opposition parties.

Block Congress president Davar, city committee president Maheshwari, MLA representative Sharma, former sarpanch Bhuvan Singh Doria and other party workers were also present.

Notably, Gandhi was removed as an MP a few days back after he was sentenced to two years in prison in a defamation case. He was convicted by a court for his 2019 comments about PM Narendra Modi's surname at an election rally. The Congress has criticised the action as politically motivated.