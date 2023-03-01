Dahi News Diary: Patidar felicitated on receiving Rashtrapati Scout/Guide Award

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Preeti Patidar was felicitated at a programme organised in Kukshi town of Dhar district after receiving the Rashtrapati Scout/Guide Award. The award is presented by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Krishnapal Singh Sisodia (Betul) and Bharat Kumar Vyas (Jhabua), Pre ALT Scout (Indore) Rajendra Lashkari, principal Mohanlal Patidar, scout deputy commissioner Bhupendra Verma were prominently present at the programme and felicitated the awardee. Notably, Preeti is the daughter of Satish Chandra Patidar, block education officer (BEO), Dahi.

On the achievement, tehsildar Rajesh Bhinde, Dahi SHO Prakash Saronde, BRC Manoj Dubey, BMO Dr Vijay Aharwal, state media in-charge of MP Tribal Welfare Teachers’ Association Irfan Mansuri, provincial joint secretary and Principal Arun Kushwaha, BAC Hitendra Singh Thakur extended best wishes for future endeavours and bright future ahead.

Colourful tribal ‘Bhagoria Fest’ will begin today

Bhagoria, one of the lively tribal festivals, celebrated seven days before Holi, will commence at Dahi village of Dhar district from Thursday. Unique tradition and vibrant culture of tribal people is the distinguishing feature in the fair/haat.

On Wednesday, local vendors in large numbers reached the venue in hope of good business at the beginning of the fair. Saris, dress material, utensils, toys, footwear, glass bangles and gorgeous silver jewellery with tribal motifs are all sold here. A large number of villagers were seen making purchases ahead of Holi.

It is a celebration of life and love with a lot of music, dance and colour. During this time, many fairs are held in tribal areas of the state such as Barwani, Alirajpur, Khargone and Jhabua districts, apart from Dhar.

Thousands of young men and women attend these fairs in their traditional attire. The fair is usually organised for seven days which sees young men and women choose their life partners and even elope as an accepted form of ancient ritual.

Fairs are an important part of tribal lives as they give the entire community a much-needed break from their daily routine.