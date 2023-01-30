Madhya Pradesh: Congress councillors moved out of state ahead of civic polls in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to avoid cross-voting in civic body elections, Congress has sent a batch of 18 Sardarpur- Rajgarh councillors ahead of the election for chairperson of the civic body's council.

The results of Sardarpur and Rajgarh municipal council elections were declared on January 23. In which, Congress emerged victorious in both the councils with 9 seats whereas BJP bagged only 6 seats. Few minutes after declaration of civic body poll results, Congress has sent a batch of 18 Sardarpur- Rajgarh councillors out of state, apprehensive that the BJP will induce them to cross-vote for its candidate.

On the other hand, veteran leaders of BJP has been put in blood, sweat and tears to persuade its winning candidates to cross vote for the party.

With the chairpersons election drawing close, the BJP has put all efforts and has been trying to establish contacts with councillor’s kin and acquaintances to persuade them to form government in both the councils.

Hence, Congress fears possible cross voting instigated by BJP to form the council and sent its councillors in order to prevent them from poaching by the BJP.

Notably, the term of Sardarpur, Rajgarh municipal council is going to end on February 10. It is being suspected that the state election commission would announce the schedule for president and vice president polls from February 5 to 8.

