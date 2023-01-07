Madhya Pradesh: Congress councillor uses RTI to extract details of development works in Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The councillor of Congress party from ward number 12 demanded a piece of detailed information about the development works of Hatpipliya council, using the Right To Information (RTI ) Act, 2005 on Friday.

Party's councillor Rahul Tanwar said that, if the department failed to provide him with data, then he will file a case in the court. Tanwar has sent an application to the municipal council CMO at the municipality office under Section 6 (1) of the RTI Act, 2005.

He asked the CMO to give him the figure for expenditure on the development works in the city including the construction of the CC road from Mukherjee Chowk to the bus stand.

He also wants details of payments made to contractors and workers. Information has also been sought about the number of sanitation workers currently employed in Hatpipalya. Notably, the councillor of ward number1 Sangeeta Rajesh Tanwar had also sought information under the RTI Act.