e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress councillor uses RTI to extract details of development works in Hatpipliya

Madhya Pradesh: Congress councillor uses RTI to extract details of development works in Hatpipliya

Party's councillor Rahul Tanwar said that, if the department failed to provide him with data, then he will file a case in the court

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The councillor of Congress party from ward number 12 demanded a piece of detailed information about the development works of Hatpipliya council, using the Right To Information (RTI ) Act, 2005 on Friday.

Party's councillor Rahul Tanwar said that, if the department failed to provide him with data, then he will file a case in the court. Tanwar has sent an application to the municipal council CMO at the municipality office under Section 6 (1) of the RTI Act, 2005.

He asked the CMO to give him the figure for expenditure on the development works in the city including the construction of the CC road from Mukherjee Chowk to the bus stand.

He also wants details of payments made to contractors and workers. Information has also been sought about the number of sanitation workers currently employed in Hatpipalya. Notably, the councillor of ward number1 Sangeeta Rajesh Tanwar had also sought information under the RTI Act.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sale of banned Chinese manjha continues, locals submit memo in Hatpipliya
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 4 Lakh approved to the legal heir of canoe player in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 4 Lakh approved to the legal heir of canoe player in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: More trouble for absconding Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot

Madhya Pradesh: More trouble for absconding Congress MLA Manoj Chawla from Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Mandu festival witnesses protest by vendors

Madhya Pradesh: Mandu festival witnesses protest by vendors

Madhya Pradesh: Huge rush witnessed on last date of nomination in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Huge rush witnessed on last date of nomination in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: BJP announces list of candidates ahead of local body elections in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: BJP announces list of candidates ahead of local body elections in Sardarpur