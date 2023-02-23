Madhya Pradesh: Congress corporator boycotts oath-taking ceremony in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress corporator Sarika Aja Singh Thakur from Ward No 18 in Dhar boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected corporators accusing the party in power of politicising the entire event.

Thakur is one among nine Congress corporators elected in the recently held election and claimed that she took the decision to highlight the mindset of BJP leaders and nothing else.

But she said that she will provide full cooperation in the development programmes of Dhar town, going beyond party sentiments.

Thakur said the programme of today's swearing-in ceremony should have been constitutional and administrative, but this party started a special programme.

Highlighting the programme invitation, Thakur said the invitation is also not administrative but party specific.

She said, while the invitation was to be given to the government official, the other party was completely ignored in the said programme. Due to which she has decided to stay away from the programme, so that in future all the elected people can be respected equally.

Notably, out of 30, 18 corporators belong to BJP, while three were elected as independents but later extended their support to BJP. Congress has nine corporators in the municipality.

When contacted Dhar municipality president Neha Bodane said that all the work has been done according to the law and all the corporators participated in the programme, except Sarika Aja Singh Thakur.

