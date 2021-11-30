Madhya Pradesh: Congmen pay homage to 'dead' oxygen plant in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen paid homage to a ëdeadí oxygen plant at the Primary Health Centre, Narayangarh, on Sunday. The oxygen plant, set up at a cost of Rs 55 lakh, is on the verge of getting defunct due to the lack of an operator. The plant had become inoperational just a few days after it was installed.

The Congressmen discussed the issue with Dr Anil Patidar.

District Congress general secretary Ramchandra Karun said that the unavailability of an operator had put the life of a 14-year-old girl in danger 15 days ago. The girl, rushed to the centre for immediate need of oxygen, had to be referred to Mandsaur despite an oxygen plant being available here.

Town Congress president Babu Mewati raised several questions on the functioning of the hospital in the finance ministerís area and said that, although he had installed an oxygen plant, he had forgotten to take care of its operation. Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma said that the administration should appoint an operator as early as possible and ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders in all the hospitals.

Block Congress general secretary Sunil Diwania, Kailash Bhagaria, town Youth Congress president Rahul Yadav and others were present on the occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:27 AM IST