Madhya Pradesh: High Court sends notice to state government on plea to file FIR in Kamala Nehru Hospital fire incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has sent notice to the state government seeking reply on a Public Interest Litigation to file FIR (First Information Report) against erring officials and employees in the Kamala Nehru Hospital fire incident.

Petitioner PG Najpande said that he had filed the petition after fire broke out in Kamala Nehru Hospital late on November 8 resulting death of over a dozen infants.

“I had asked the court that FIR should be filed against the erring officials and employees for their criminal negligence in this matter,” said Najpande. The HC admitted my petition and has now issued notice to state government, he added.

Chief Justice of MP High Court Ravi Malimath has issued notice to the state government and has sought reply in this matter as soon as possible, said Najpande, talking to Free Press.

Fire incident at Kamala Nehru Hospital had claimed over dozen lives but no action was taken by the government except shifting of some officials.

Congress MLA Arif Masood had approached the Kohe-Fiza police station along with parents of children who died in the inferno, and urged the police to register FIR against the authorities responsible for the incident.

Police, however, received the application but didn’t file the FIR.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 03:03 PM IST