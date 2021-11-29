Madhya Pradesh: Two killed as car falls into well in Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed while one suffered severe injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into a well in Rajgarh district late Sunday night, sources said on Monday.

The accident occurred at Khujner Road, around 3KM away from Rajgarh district headquarters.

The deceased have been identified as Lekhraj Singh Sisondiya and Lakhan Neyar. The injured identified as Rajul Joshi has been referred to a hospital in Indore.

According to reports, the car driver Rahul Joshi lost control over the vehicle in an attempt to save cattle sitting on the road. The car plunged into a 40-feet well.

Though Joshi managed to jump off the vehicle, Lekhraj and Lakhan who were stuck inside the car fell into the well and died.

Police sources said that Joshi had sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:42 PM IST