Madhya Pradesh: Cong MLA Stokes Controversy With Remarks On PM, Wife

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Jhabua Assembly and former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria’s controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his estranged wife Jashodaben have heated up district politics. Angry BJP workers burnt the effigy of MLA Bhuria as a protest.

On Sunday at Ranapur tehsil headquarters, about 18-kilometre away from Jhabua district headquarters, a meeting of block and city Congress members was organised by the party to conclude the Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra. Party officials and workers including Kantilal Bhuria were present on the occasion.

While making controversial remarks in his address, Bhuria said for Modi – I will do a lot of work in the honour of women. What to do with women! He (Modi) could not do anything in his house. The poor woman of his house is wandering in sorrow. Modi's wife, that poor thing is crying and don’t know where he (Modi) is wandering.

Upset with Bhuria’s comment, BJP workers here in Jhabua burnt his effigy near Gandhi statue and raised slogans against them. On this occasion, BJP’s district president Bhanu Bhuria, former district president Daulat Bhavsar, former MLA Shantilal Bilwal, general secretary Somsingh Solanki and others were present.

BJP district president Bhanu Bhuria said that Kantilal Bhuria has made indecent remarks against the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, which is highly condemnable. Bhuria has made personal comment on someone, which has no substance. It is not right for him to make such comments and that's why today we expressed anger by burning the effigy of Bhuria, he added.

