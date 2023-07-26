Madhya Pradesh: 65 BJP Workers Join Congress In Jhabua

FPJ

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback to BJP, 65 BJP workers joined Congress in presence of MLA Kantilal Bhuria at GehlarJher. Welcoming them, Bhuria said that the Congress was a secular party that believed in the uplift of all sections of the society.

He said that the party always stood with the poor, backward and small businessmen.

Declaring that the state government had failed to meet people’s expectation, he said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was busy making false promises. He claimed that the state topped in the country in inflation rate, joblessness and atrocities against tribals.

District president Prakash Ranja also addressed the new members. Congress spokesperson Sabir Fitvel, Ashish Bhuriaand other workers also attended the event.

