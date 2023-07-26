 Madhya Pradesh: 65 BJP Workers Join Congress In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 65 BJP Workers Join Congress In Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: 65 BJP Workers Join Congress In Jhabua

Congress spokesperson Sabir Fitvel, Ashish Bhuriaand other workers also attended the event.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback to BJP, 65 BJP workers joined Congress in presence of MLA Kantilal Bhuria at GehlarJher. Welcoming them, Bhuria said that the Congress was a secular party that believed in the uplift of all sections of the society.

He said that the party always stood with the poor, backward and small businessmen.

Declaring that the state government had failed to meet people’s expectation, he said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was busy making false promises. He claimed that the state topped in the country in inflation rate, joblessness and atrocities against tribals.

District president Prakash Ranja also addressed the new members. Congress spokesperson Sabir Fitvel, Ashish Bhuriaand other workers also attended the event.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 380 Crore Electrical Work To Be Done In Jhabua, Alirajpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 65 BJP Workers Join Congress In Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: 65 BJP Workers Join Congress In Jhabua

Indore: Woman Held For Stabbing Engineering Student To Death

Indore: Woman Held For Stabbing Engineering Student To Death

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Lauds Indore For Cleanliness; Mumbaikars Ask 'When Will...

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Lauds Indore For Cleanliness; Mumbaikars Ask 'When Will...

Madhya Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Delivers Stillborn Baby In Indore, Husband Booked Under POCSO Act

Madhya Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Delivers Stillborn Baby In Indore, Husband Booked Under POCSO Act

WATCH: 2 Eve Teasers Beaten Up, Tonsured By Mob In MP's Mandsaur

WATCH: 2 Eve Teasers Beaten Up, Tonsured By Mob In MP's Mandsaur