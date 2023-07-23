Madhya Pradesh: Rs 380 Crore Electrical Work To Be Done In Jhabua, Alirajpur

FPJ

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In Jhabua and Alirajpur districts of Indore division, work of strengthening electrical infrastructure, reducing electrical losses and modernisation of resources has been started with the sanctioning of Rs 380 crores for the purpose. About two-thirds of this amount belongs to the Government of India and the rest to the State Government.

State energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that keeping in mind the coming ten years, new works of electricity have been included in both the tribal-dominated districts. This will benefit lakhs of electricity consumers.

MD of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Amit Tomar said that both districts will have five new grids of 33/11 KV. Along with this, the work of feeder separation and interconnection of existing 33/11 KV lines of 109 kilometres will be done.

The cost of both these works will be around Rs 26 crores. Rs 79 crore will be spent on mix feeder, separation work of 11 KV feeders, work of low-pressure line, installation of 1283 additional transformers after separation of mix feeder etc.

Capacitor banks will be set up at 27 places with an amount of Rs four crore. Tomar informed that the capacity of conductors of 33 and 11 KV power lines will be increased in about 1,125 kilometres area, cabling will be done in 1,357 kilometres area, 907 new transformers will be installed along the lines, Rs 92 crores will be spent on these works.

In both districts, the work of installing additional transformers will be done at 684 places with a cost of Rs 27 crore including lines. Capacity of 1,562 existing transformers will also be increased in the districts, Rs 29 crore will be spent on this work.

The capacity of 25 power transformers will be increased on the existing 33/11 KV grids, an amount of about 15 crores will be spent on this. Apart from these works, funds will be spent on modernisation of resources and other necessary measures to reduce losses.

More than 35 thousand state-of-the-art smart meters will be installed in the urban areas of the districts, an expenditure of Rs 42 crore is proposed for this work.

Under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) about 17 lakh population of both Jhabua and Alirajpur districts will be benefitted from all these works till March 2025.

Also, the power demand for the next 10 years will be successfully met. DS Chauhan, superintending engineer of Jhabua circle has been made the nodal officer for these important works of both the districts under RDAS.

