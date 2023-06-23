Madhya Pradesh: Cong Demands Radium Reflectors On Speed Breakers To Curb Accidents

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In absence of white wash and radium reflectors, speed-breakers have turned into a major cause of accidents.

Sadbhawana Cell of Congress on Friday handed over a memorandum to collector demanding repair work on Bhagat Singh Main Road.

District president Dr Chen Singh Verma said that five speed breakers were constructed on road leading to Dhuniwale Dadaji Temple to reduce accidents. However, road between Bhagat Singh ward and Man Singh Square has witnessed a spurt in road accidents due to lack of white wash and radium reflectors.

Collector was requested to ensure installation of radium reflectors on all speed breakers so that they are easily noticed by vehicle users during the night.

It was stated that over lakhs of devotees from across the country thronged Dhuniwale Dadaji Temple every year to mark Guru Purnima. Sticking radium reflectors may help bring down road accidents on the road. Party workers threatened to protest in front of Public Works Department if their demands were not fulfilled.