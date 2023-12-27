Madhya Pradesh: Concerns Raised Over Quality Of PDS Grains In Sardarpur

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The PDS grain being supplied to the underprivileged at government-run ration shops has raised questions about its quality. The underprivileged section of the society gets two kilograms of wheat and three kilograms of rice per member from government-run ration shops. However, the grains distributed at ration shops are found to be of poor quality, raising concerns about the health of the beneficiaries.

The grains contain an abundance of large pebbles and garbage in it. As per the sources, the government buys good quality grains from the farmers, this purchased grain is then sent to the warehouses and stored there. It is alleged that the quality of grains is tempered at the warehouses.

According to the information, warehouse manager Mukesh Mittal has been posted as manager of the Rajgarh warehouse for the last 20 years. Though Mittal was transferred elsewhere, due to the good source of income in the tribal-dominated area, he got himself transferred again to the Rajgarh warehouse.

As per the employees working at the ration shop, the adulteration of pebbles and garbage is being done by Mittal. Meanwhile, the regional food officer Anurag Verma has assured of a probe into the matter.