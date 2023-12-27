Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Police's Significant Crackdown On Arms Trafficking In Current Year

Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Spearheaded by SP Manoj Kumar Singh, Dhar police achieved remarkable success in curbing serious crimes linked to illegal firearms in current year. The relentless efforts led to the arrest of key inter-state smugglers involved in the illicit manufacturing and distribution of firearms across various states.

The Sikligar community of Dhar district has traditionally been engaged in manufacturing iron tools and weapons. The community members have been involved in various criminal activities such as murders, robberies, and dacoities across the country.

Under the leadership of SP Singh, the district police took a strategic approach, identifying inter-state gangs and smugglers responsible for the illicit arms trade. Through coordinated efforts involving district officers, station in-charges, and cyber cell teams, the Dhar Police crackdowned and apprehended gang leaders.

Action against the kingpin of an inter-state gang involved in manufacturing and smuggling illegal firearms Ishwar Singh and his two acquaintances Takhdir Singh and Jatan Singh, under the National Security Act (NSA), led to a probe into their illicit financial transactions. Regarding this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sub-zonal office in Indore sent a formal request.

Dhar Police remain committed to eradicating the illegal arms trade, ensuring the safety and security of the community, and maintaining law and order within the district.

Year Total Cases Total Arrested Value of Arms Seized

2022 38 53 Rs 13,32,400

2023 193 204 Rs 62,48,100

Major actions against illegal firearms

* A joint operation by the cyber cell Dhar and Manawar police nabbed two smugglers including Rahul Kishore and Gurucharan Chawla, leading to the seizure of a significant number of illegal firearms worth Rs 3,20,000. A case was registered against the two under Sections 25, and 27 of the Arms Act. Around 51 country-made pistols, weapon-making equipment, and 8 live cartridges were seized from them.

* Another breakthrough (in major joint action of cyber cell Dhar and Manawar police) involved the arrest of inter-state smugglers identified as Ishwar Singh and his associates. A case was registered under Sections 25(1)(a), 25(1-AA), and 25(1-A) of Arms Act. A significant number of illegal firearms including 158 country-made pistols, and 17 live cartridges were seized.