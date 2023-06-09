Madhya Pradesh: Concerned With Patidar’s Poor Health, Local MLA Writes to CM, Guv In Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and local MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel expressing concern over deteriorating health of Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan chief Someshwar Patidar due to hunger strike. Patidar is on indefinite hunger strike since May 31 at Maa Gayatri temple premises demanding district status to Kukshi. Patidar, who is surviving on water, is getting support from locals as well as social organisations.

His health is deteriorating with each passing day. Dr Abhishek Rawat said that Patidar could go into coma as he has already lost weight and his ketone level was four-plus.

Baghel urged the CM and the governor to take speedy action in view of Patidar's deteriorating health condition. Baghel said that he too supported Patidar as he was a social worker of his assembly constituency.

