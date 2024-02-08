Madhya Pradesh: Community Policing Yields Positive Results In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh’s community policing in the district has started drawing positive results as district witnesses dip in crime against women and girls in January. This indicates a positive trend in ensuring the safety and security of women in the area.

This decline in crime can be attributed to the implementation of various initiatives and measures aimed at preventing and addressing crimes against women, as well as increased awareness and education within the community. In last January, 34 rapes, 42 kidnappings and 23 molestation cases were registered by the Dhar police.

However, in order to contain such crimes, the SP has done community policing and continuously visited the villagers. As a result of organising 'Khatla Baithak', there has been a reduction in crimes related to women. This January, 21 rapes, 38 kidnappings and seven molestation cases were registered.

Under community policing, the SP and senior officials visited villages and towns, and held "KhatlaBaithak" with the villagers and discussed their problems pertaining to social, economic, and domestic problems. The problems were listened to sensitively, and the problems were solved on the spot. Information regarding the ill effects of alcohol consumption and the importance of education was also given.

Apart from this, Operation Abhimanyu was run in public places and schools, in which students were given information about crimes related to women. In the programmes organised by Dhar police, information was given about the usefulness of women helpline number 1090, cyber helpline number 1930, National Commission for Women helpline number 7827170170, and child helpline number 1098.

January crime record

Year Rape Kidnapping Molestation

2023 34 42 23

2024 21 38 07