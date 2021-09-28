Madhya Pradesh: Common Entrance Test counselling to be held in two rounds

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the declaration of the Common Entrance Test (CET) results, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started preparing for holding counselling process.

CET counselling, which will tentatively start October 8, will be held in two rounds.

“The counselling schedule is almost ready and will be declared shortly,” said CET-2021 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

The schedule is likely to be released in next two days. Though the CET was held in online mode, the university is going to conduct counselling in offline mode.

The formal announcement of the same will be made in a day or two.

National Testing Agency had conducted CET in two phases across the country. The first phase exam was held on August 31 and second one on September 4.

The CET results were announced on Sunday but category wise rankings were missing in the score sheet. MPOnline is now going to issue category wise rankings during the time of registration of cousnelling.

As many as 2515 seats in 16 teaching departments/institutes will be filled through CET scores.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 08:36 PM IST