Madhya Pradesh: Ram Bhakts to run on October 17; Registrations open at www.theramrun.com

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Bhakts will run in the Ram Run globally scheduled to be held on October 17. Participants from more than 500 cities across the world will participate in the run.

The registration process for the run has begun and can be done till October 10, 2021 at www.theramrun.com.

The second phase of the run is being organised virtually due to Covid-19 on October 17 from 5 am till 10 pm. It will be conducted in three different categories including 1km, 5km and 9km.

Ram Aastha Mission Foundation, Bhopal is going to organise the Run. The first phase of the run began with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Foundation's National Spokesperson Labdhi Shah said that in the first phase of the run held on April 21 this year, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the people regarding the participation.

This is the reason that almost 8,700 participants from a total of 151 cities participated in the Run held for the first time, Shah said. A sapling was also planted in Ram Van in the name of the people who took part in the Run giving the message of cleanliness and to save the environment. More than 7.5 lakh saplings have been planted so far by the foundation at 712 places.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:02 PM IST