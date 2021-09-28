Madhya Pradesh: A fan makes portrait of Lata Mangeshkar and record his name in Asia Book of Records

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fan of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar from Jabalpur has made a portrait of her and recorded his name in the Asia Book of Records.

The Jabalpur-based artist Ram Kripal Namdev has made an unique painting of Lata Mangeshkar in which there are1436 such small pictures of Mangeshkar are used in the painting. All those pictures are inspired by the events related to the life of Lata Mangeshkar. Many faces of Lata Mangeshkar's entire life are clearly visible in the painting.

Ram Kripal, said that he spent around 11 months to complete the painting, adding that he took care of every fine detail in making the painting.

Ram Kripal’s hard work of 11 months paid off, and his name was recorded in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. Ram Kripal said that even before he got his name registered in the Limca Book of Records for making a unique picture of Lata Mangeshkar.

Ram Kripal further said that he has been a big fan of Lata Mangeshkar since childhood, so he always includes Lata Mangeshkar in his art. He is now also preparing for the Guinness Book of Records, he adds.

