Madhya Pradesh: Andhere-Ujale, book on lockdown experiences released

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): “Andhere-Ujale” an e-format book of stories based on Covid-19 lockdown experiences and struggles of people written by writer Ashish Dashottar was released in a programme organised by Malwa Anchal Lok Kala and Sanskriti Sansthan.

Registrar Vikram University Dr Sheilendra Sharma, former HOD Hindi department Dr Premlata, Dr Murlidhar Chandaniwala, Mustafa Arif and Dr Sobhna Tiwari released the book in a programme.

Speaking on the occasion of release of e book “Andhere Ujale”, writer Ashish Dasottar said that every human being faced difficulties and challenges during Covid-19 pandemic period of lockdown.

He said that during the period, he came across many characters, who kept high moral values despite difficulties and overcame difficulties. He said that he touched 65 such aspects of life and highlighted them in the form of short stories. He said that the book was released in the e-format so that maximum people could read it.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:03 AM IST