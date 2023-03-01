Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner discusses building permissions with architects in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The commissioner of Dewas, Vishal Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting with the architects of the city to discuss building permissions with them. Problems of building permits given in illegal colonies which have been legalised were heard and suggestions were also taken.

At the same time, the commissioner told the architects of a municipality that in the colonies that have been legalized, the citizens are not aware of asking for building permission from the corporation to construct their residential buildings. So, they can take building permission for the construction of their house through architects or directly by submitting the documents to the corporation.

At the same time, a discussion on the Nazul no objection certificate (NOC), being imposed on the construction of new buildings by demolishing old buildings in the city was also held. The commissioner said that soon he will chair a meeting with collector Rishav Gupta regarding Nazul no objection certificate (NOC).