Indore: Bank clerk, wife, employees acquitted in fraud case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Mhow acquitted a bank clerk, his wife and other bank officials who were made accused in a Rs 5.32 cr fraud case.

The court of second additional sessions judge, Mhow, Raghvendra Singh, acquitted all the accused who were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 409, 120B, and 34 of IPC.

Advocate Krishan Karla said that between 2008 and 2011, senior officials in the Mhow branch of the Central Bank filed a complaint against their employees for embezzlement of Rs 5.32 crores.

The senior bank officials complained that during those three years, transactions to the tune of Rs 2,000 crores had taken place of which Rs 5.32 cr could not be traced, advocate Kalra said.

In all, 12 people, including the bank's clerk Rajesh Neem, his wife Anjana Neem, Mukesh Neem and other employees of the bank, including the bank's assistant manager Nand Kumar Banhani were made accused in the case.

Advocate Kalra, on behalf of the accused Anjana Neem, Rajesh Neem, Mukesh Neem and Nand Kumar Banhani, had been fighting the case for the last 11 years.