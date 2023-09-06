Madhya Pradesh: Colourful Tableaux Mesmerize Devotees In Barnagar

FP Photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the first Monday of Bhadav month, a colourful procession along with attractive tableaux was taken out in Barnagar town of Ujjain district.

Tableaux of Someshwar, Mangalnath, Trimbakeshwar, and Buddheshwar were the highlight of the procession. The welcome gates were erected by various traders, and political and religious organisations of town at various places to greet the procession.

Devotees from far-flung regions, amid chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Shiv Shambhu Ki Jai’ participated in the procession, which mesmerized the locals. Artists performing different skills from different parts also took part in the grand procession.

Tableaux of Lord Shiva depicting Shiva Tandav, Lord Rama, Lord Ashtavinayak, and Lord Sun were the main attractions. The police force was also made en route the procession to avoid any untoward incident, besides traffic regulations.

Lord Rajrajeshwar Mahadev’s Shahi Sawari taken out In Amzhera

A large number of devotees witnessed the royal procession of Lord Rajrajeshwar Mahadev for the Bhadav month’s first Monday, which was taken out amid a vivid and spectacular ambience here.

At the outset, the priest performed the customary worship of Mahadev at Amka-Jhamka temple and took out a royal procession across the town. The residents eagerly awaited the arrival of Baba’s palanquin on the attractively decorated Sawari route and as soon as the palanquin came, the shouts of Om Namah Shivaya, Jai Mahakal echoed all around.

Shiv-Shakti Milan was performed at Ambika Mata temple. Flowers were showered on the palanquin from welcome platforms set up all over the Sawari route. The main attractions of the procession were attractive tableaux and the performance of Guru Rajendra Band.

