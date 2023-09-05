Madhya Pradesh: Kalash Yatra Taken Out Before Hanuman Katha | FP Photo

Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): A Kalash Yatra was taken out on Tuesday evening ahead of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s three-day Hanuman Katha.

Wife of Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, Saroj Singh, started the Kalash Yatra after offering prayers at Bijasen temple.

The Kalash Yatra, which began from Bijasen temple, passed through Guru Nanak Ward, Gurdwara Road, Deendayal Upadhyay ward, Pathar and Shivaji Chowk. It ended at Qila.

Hundreds of women took part in the Yatra and chanted slogans in praise of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers led by Youth Congress workers led by district unit president of the party Rajkumar Yadav staged a sit-in on Monday demanding compensation for crop loss because of shortage of rainfall.

The sit-in was staged in Budhni assembly constituency in Bherunda Tehsil (Nasrullaganj).

Poor rainfall has damaged 100% of crops including soy bean, they said. Congress workers also submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate of Bherunda.

The memo was addressed to the Chief Minister. The party demanded that the revenue officials should survey the loss and give compensation to the farmers and to declare Bherunda drought-hit.

