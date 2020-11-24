Madhya Pradesh: Coloured coriander, turmeric, chilli recovered from Jamunia Kalan in Neemuch

Neemuch: As part of the ongoing campaign being run against the food adulteration mafia, the food and police departments took action and recovered coloured coriander, turmeric and chilli in huge quantities from the godown of Garg Spices, located in Jamunia Kalan.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Collector Jitendra Singh Raje and Superintendent of Police, Neemuch, Manoj Kumar Rai have issued orders to the officials concerned to arrest food adulterators, fake ghee mafia, fake medicine manufacturers and black marketers of products under PDS, besides directors of fake urea and fertiliser manufacturing units.

The food and police departments, on being tipped off about adulteration, raided the godown of Yogesh, son of Omprakash Garg, located at Jamunia Kalan, and recovered about 500 sacks of non-standard coriander, turmeric and chilli, which were coloured with harmful and toxic chemicals. Samples of these spices have been seized for further action.

Neemuch SDM SL Shakya, Neemuch tehsildar Ajay Hinge, station in-charge of Neemuch City Narendra Singh Thakur, food officer Sanjeev Mishra, the nayab tehsildar of Neemuch and a large police contingent were present during the raid.

The government says people can intimate the police without any fear if they have any information about food adulterators, fake ghee mafia, fake medicine manufacturers, smugglers, anti-social elements, or illegal property accumulated by criminals. The identity of these informants will be kept strictly confidential, it adds.