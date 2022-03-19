Madhya Pradesh: Colour is back this Holi; Devotees walk barefoot on blazing coals

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): On the evening of Dhulendi, on Friday, devotees walk barefoot on the 'Chul', a trench filled with blazing coals in various villages of the area. Hundreds of men, women and children walked on burning coals barefoot after their wishes were fulfilled, some of them even carried their children in their arms while they walked in the 'chul'. Besides, devotees carrying Kalash in their hands too walked barefoot across the burning coals.

This unique event was celebrated with great enthusiasm at many places including Karwad, Temaria and Jamli, in the region. Every year on the evening of Dhulendi, wood is lit in rural areas after digging a pit about 12 feet long and 2 feet deep, adding ghee to the blazing embers, intensifying the fire. Thereafter, the villagers walk on the blazing coals. To prevent the fire from ebbing, ghee is poured into it time and again.

Many of the villagers who walked on the fire said that even after walking on the blazing fire, they neither got blisters on their feet nor did they face any other kind of problem. Devotees come out of the ëchulí as if they are walking on a normal surface. Neither is there any kind of fear nor any concern visible on their faces when the devotees cross the 'chul'.

Badnawar residents celebrated Holi with enthusiasm and fanfare

Badnawar: Holi celebrations returned in full spirit after almost two years of Covid19 outbreak. Residents celebrated the festival enthusiastically with colours and gulal. They prepared special dishes and decorated their homes on the occasion.

People from all religions in the city were immersed in the colours of Holi. People smeared each others with natural colours, exchanged greetings and savoured sweets on the occasion. Revellers hit streets, dancing to popular songs and children splashed colour balloons to celebrate the festival. However, in Malwa region, residents celebrate Rang Panchmi with much more enthusiasm and fanfare than Holi.

Holi celebrations began with Holika Dahan, and citizens took part in the event singing bhajans and hymns. Before Holika Dahan, Holika was worshipped as per the tradition. Devotees sought blessings and paid obeisance to the Goddess. Holika Dahan was held in various areas across the town. After Holika Dahan, people rubbed ëgulalí on the faces of their friends and family members.†

The age-old tradition of walking on burning coal was performed here at Chulmata Square and scores of devotees thronged the place to watch the event.

Police were deployed in view of the safety of crowd and to ensure peace in the region. Police station in-charge CB Singh undertook a visit to ensure proper arrangements at the place.

With Holi celebrations coinciding with Shab-e-baraat, police beefed up security arrangements near Bakra Bazaar on Friday to ensure peace and security in the area.

CB Singh, SDM Virendra Katare, SDOP Devendra Yadav and CMO Asha Bhandari undertook inspection of the area.

RATLAM: People here celebrated Holi with full enthusiasm and as per the traditions after a gap of almost two years.

Holi celebrations had not taken place for the last two years, due to Covid-19 restrictions but this year not only in the city areas but in the tribal and rural areas as well, Holi celebrations took place enthusiastically.

Holi celebrations also took place with traditional programmes at the respective 'Samaj' level.

Holi was also celebrated at ìTapasyaî, the RSS office situated in Rajaswa colony. RSS office bearers and members celebrated the festival with colour and gulalî. Slogans of ìVande Matramî, Bharat Mata Ki jai and Jai Shri Ram were also raised during Holi celebration, informed a press release.

MLA's Holi with citizens

Alot: People of Khajuri Deora village celebrated Holi on a grand scale for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak. Congress MLA Manoj Chawla joined them and wished for their bright future. He also celebrated Holika Dahan with Alot citizen by smearing gulal on their faces. Programmes were organised at various places. The MLA explained the importance of this festival and urged people to live in harmony and with brotherhood. On this occasion, Narendra Singh Parihar, Shankar Singh Parihar, Mangal Singh Deora, Bagdiram Yadav, Karan Singh Rathore, Radhe Yadav, Ishwar Yadav, Congress workers, and many others were also present.

"Bura Na Mano Holi Hai" days are back

Petlawad: On Thursday, villagers performed Holika Dahan rituals that saw huge crowds throng the streets. Villagers witnessed the first Holika Dahan of the region which was held at Subhash Marg. Apart from these; Holika Dahan was also carried out at Sheetla Mata temple, Rajapura, Rammohla, Bheru Chowk, CV Mohalla, and others. The next day, on the occasion of Dhulandi, children started playing Holi by smearing colours on each other raising slogans like ìbura na mano holi hai " from the morning itself. Overall, after a long time people experienced this kind of merriment. They are happy now that they don't have to strictly follow the "Do Gaj Ki Doori " rule to meet their loved ones, said many residents. Police and administration personnel were alert in performing their duty to manage the crowd.

High spirit Holi celebration

Garoth: The festival of colours, Holi was celebrated with great fanfare and pomp in the region which was preceded by rituals the day before, that are performed after the Holika Dahan. There was a lot of excitement seen among the children and youth regarding this festival. On the occasion of Dhulandi, children enjoyed playing with colours. People wished each other by smearing gulal on each otherís face. The Nagar Parishad arranged a Holi celebration at the old bus stand at Shaheed Chowk. The police and administrative officer remained fully alert. In order to maintain the peace, police personnel were deployed at specific spots under the instructions of the station in-charge BS Gore.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:21 PM IST