Bhopal: State cyber police arrest two Nigerians who duped job seeker of Rs 60 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber police arrested two Nigerians from Delhi for duping a job seeker of Rs 60 Lakh, the police said on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Cyber Yogesh Deshmukh told Free Press that they received a complaint from a businessman about the fraud. The businessman told police that he was searching for a job abroad. In the meantime, he came in contact with a lady who guided him to find a job opportunity in the United Kingdom.

He was asked to pay the processing fees, registration fees, account opening fees and other charges. He was also lured for the investment in property in the UK that after holding a property there, he would be eligible to get the job easily in the country.

The complainant kept on investing money as directed by the lady. He deposited more than Rs 60 Lakh into the accounts, but he neither got any appointment letter nor the property investment papers.

When he felt that he was cheated, he filed a complaint to the cyber police. The cyber police registered a case under section 420 of IPC and other sections related to IT act. Following the case, the cyber police started the investigation.

The police came to know that the fraud was operated from New Delhi and they raided the spot.

The police arrested the two Nigerians in the alleged fraud. The police also seized 19 mobile phones, 19 sim cards, two ATM cards, one laptop and many other gadgets from them. It also came to fore that they used to dupe people with the help of a woman.

Efforts were on to nab the woman, the police added.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:29 PM IST