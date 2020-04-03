Madhya Pradesh: College exams, admission process unlikely to start even in May

Indore: That April will pass without any academic activity is a common knowledge given the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, especially in Indore.

But many people in higher education system do not see any academic activities, not even exams and commencement of admission process, happening on campuses even in the month of May.

“Forget resumption of classes, I don’t even see exams and admissions happening in the month of May given the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state,” said Comp-feeders College director Awdhesh Dave.

He said that he initially thought that April will pass without exams following coronavirus scare but the sudden rise in the virus infected people made him think that even May would go without exams and admissions.

“Many of my doctor and scientist friends told me that the coronavirus scare is unlikely to end before mid of May. That means, May will also go without exams and admissions,” he added.

ISBA College director Gourav Chaudhary also shares the same opinion but hopes that the current situation do not last post-May.

“If the exams and admissions delayed post May then it will be impossible to start the new academic year in July. The admissions will then stretch to September and academic year will start in October,” said.

He also stated that the Department of Higher Education (DHE) would have to scrap the centrlaised online admission counselling and allow the colleges to admit students on their own.

“There is no other way from saving session 2020-21 from derailing due to the aftermath of coronavirus,” he added.

The academic activists and exams had to be suspended on March 18 following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

At that time, UG final year exams were underway. The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) would have to complete UG final year exams and then hold first and second year exams. Besides, many semester exams are also be to be held including that of BEd, MEd, LLB, BA-LLB etc.

DAVV deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare stated that they wish that the coronavirus scare ends soon so that they could complete summer season of exams before mid-June.

“We want to start new session from July. And that could happen only when all pending exams are over by mid-June if not by May end,” he added.