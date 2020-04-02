Coronavirus news of Indore: Industrialists donate 100 PPE Kits to MY hospital

Indore: In the fight against COVID-19, city industrialists have come forward and donated 100 PPE kits to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) on Thursday.

The donation was made under the aegis of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP). Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP, said they had donated 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the safety of the coronavirus fighters to MY Hospital administration. These kits are essential for the doctors, nurses, ward boys and ambulance drivers, who are taking care of COVID-19 suspects as well as positive patients in the hospital.

Two days ago the owners of Asha Confectionary Factory, located in Sanwer Road Industrial Area, donated an ambulance with driver to MY Hospital. Beside Dafaria, Vice President of AIMP Yogesh Mehta and Secretary Sunil Vyas were also present. Dafaria also said that they were trying to contribute by supplying food items to needy people through Indore Municipal Corporation.