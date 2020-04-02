Stone pelting in Indore: Health workers who were attacked return to Tatpatti Bakhal to continue screening

The incident took place at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in Indore alone had risen to 75. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 99.

The incident had horrified netizens and even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeared to take a strict stand on Thursday. Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister wrote that he was not just tweeting but giving a stern warning.

"Human rights are only for humans,” he wrote.