Stone pelting in Indore: Health workers who were attacked return to Tatpatti Bakhal to continue screening

On Thursday afternoon, health workers who were screening people in Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal area returned to work, despite having been attacked a day earlier.
"We have sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared,"Dr Zakiya Sayed told ANI.
On Wednesday, healthcare workers who were screening people in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak faced an attack by angry locals. They were pelted with stones, and according to reports, two doctors were injured.
The incident took place at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in Indore alone had risen to 75. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 99.
The incident had horrified netizens and even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeared to take a strict stand on Thursday. Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister wrote that he was not just tweeting but giving a stern warning.
"Human rights are only for humans,” he wrote.
Using CCTV footage of the incident officials have so far identified and arrested seven people for the attack. Officials are working to identify the other accused using these footages.
Across India, there have not been over 2000 cases recorded. The death toll has risen to 53 as per the official government records as of Thursday evening.
