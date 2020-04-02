Stone pelting in Indore: Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives stern warning, says ‘human rights only for humans’

Seven people were arrested on Thursday for attacking a team of healthcare workers health workers and damaging police barricades in Indore’s Taat Patti Bakhal. The identification of other accused is being done on the basis of video footages.

City Superintendent of Police (Sarafa) DK Tiwari said that the accused were identified based on the CCTV footage.

Chhatripura police arrested seven people named Mustafa, Naushad, Mohammad Gulrez, Shahrukh Khan, Mubarik, Shoeb alias Shobi and Mazid Khan, the residents of Taat Patti Bakhal area. They are being questioned about their other accomplices.

A video has gone viral in which the team of health workers and the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation were fleeing after some men pelted stones on them in Taat Patti Bakhal area

A 54-year-old man died of coronavirus infection in Indore on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 toll in Madhya Pradesh to eight, an official said.

This is second coronavirus related death reported from the state on Thursday.

The man, who was a resident of Moti Tabela area, was admitted to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on March 29.

"The patient was having breathing problems since the last two days. He was suffering from fever for last 15 days.

He did not have cold-cough problem," the official said.

He had not travelled anywhere in the recent past, the official said.

As of now, there is no information about whether he came in contact with a COVID-19 patient.